Groom Gets Romantic During Jaimala, His Friends Give Him Shock Of His Life. Watch

Friends leave no chance to tease us, irritate us, and pull our legs to create a festive environment around us.

Bride Groom Video: Videos related to weddings are shared on social media at regular intervals. But only a few of these videos win the hearts of people. Another video related to marriage has come to the fore, which is becoming very viral. In this, we can see how the groom’s friends joked with him during the Jaimala ceremony where the poor man wanted to be romantic but thanks to his friends, he became a laughingstock in front of the bride.

In this video going viral, you can see how a bride and groom were garlanding each other. Then the groom started trying to be caring and romantic in front of his bride and in the meantime, his friends burst crackers leaving the groom horrified. What is even more interesting is that except for the groom, no one was bothered by the crackers.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naughty Family (@_naughtyfamily)

Friends are our lifeline, our support system. Friendship is a relationship that is not forged by blood but by the choices that we make. Our friends love us, support us, and care for us without seeking any favors. But on the other hand, friends leave no chance to tease us, irritate us, and pull our legs to create a festive environment around us.

