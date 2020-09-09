A video of a Welsh bride caught brawling with an unidentified man at a rugby club in South Wales, has gone viral on social media. The video captured on the day of the wedding, shows the newlywed rolling around on the floor, wrestling with a male guest, allegedly on the grounds outside Penlan Rugby Club in Swansea. Also Read - 'Workaholic' Bride Captured Working On Laptop On Wedding Day, Ignores Husband | Watch

Mid-altercation, guests are told to ‘call the police’ before a man can be heard speaking on the phone saying ‘we’ve got major fighting going on.’ Watch the video here:

However, the bride, Zoe Dallimore claimed that she was just trying to break up a fight among a group of strangers.

“As we were leaving, a small group of people outside the club were having an argument. I still don’t know who they were or what they were quarrelling about but I didn’t want anything to spoil our great day so I walked over and told them to calm down. It’s my wedding and I don’t want you to spoil it by arguing so please calm down and break it up now, Zoe told the Sun.

When asked about the girl lying on the ground in the video, she said that the girl was her friend and was drunk.

Penlan Rugby club, where the fight happened, issued a statement on Facebook saying: “It was a private function and no one affiliated with the club was involved. We hope everyone is safe, the club staff phoned the police and had the people removed and the injured people got attention.

This behaviour can cause life-changing injuries. We are lucky we have such good members who have assisted with clean up. I hope everyone who attended is safe because the behaviour and fighting was completely unacceptable and dangerous.”

South Wales Police confirmed it is investigating the incident.