In the age where newspapers are lashed for giving front page up to advertisements, Jammu and Kashmir based Urdu newspaper Roshni garnered widespread appreciations and laudings for putting a free facemask on the first page of its Tuesday edition and urged people to use it amid COVID-19. ‘Roshni’ means ‘light’ and true to its name, the newspaper led the way for the rest by taking social responsibility to another level. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor’s Lookalike And Biggest Fan, Junaid Shah From Kashmir, Passes Away From Cardiac Arrest

Priced at two rupees, it certainly left the readers surprised with its innovative idea and a text alongside it that reads, “mask ka istemal zaroori hai” (using a mask is important). A subtext also asserted, “With this, not only you but those around you can also stay protected from coronavirus”.

With the lockdown lifted in major parts of the country, the casual attitude of the people when stepping out in public puts many others at risk and Kashmir is no different. As a result, Jehad Shora came up with this creative awareness idea. In an interview with Free Press Kashmir, Shora shared how people in Kashmir had plenty of excuses to avoid wearing masks which then gave birth to the noble idea of putting on for free on the first page of the newspaper.

The readers soon shared the images of the same on social media which immediately grabbed eyeballs and went viral for its innovative idea.

While one user wrote, “Roshni, an Urdu newspaper in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, send its readers a free mask with this message: “Wearing mask is necessary. This will protect you and those around you from coronavirus.” Brilliant idea #COVID19 #Kashmir (sic)”, another tweeted, “This is a local newspaper from Kashmir. It’s called Roshni. They have taken ” social responsibility” to another level. Not only have they encouraged their readers to use a mask but also attached a mask for them in the paper! (sic)”

Roshni, an Urdu newspaper in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, send its readers a free mask with this message: “Wearing mask is necessary. This will protect you and those around you from coronavirus.” Brilliant idea 👏 #COVID19 #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/O9Shaz9Y0s — Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) July 22, 2020

This is a local newspaper from Kashmir. It’s called Roshni.

They have taken ” social responsibility” to another level.

Not only have they encouraged their readers to use a mask but also attached a mask for them in the paper! pic.twitter.com/urkYgp2rBn — Archana R Singh (@ArchanaRSingh) July 21, 2020

A Kashmiri newspaper “Roshni”distributed a mask with each paper, with a message: “Mask pehenna zaruri hai.” Small ideas can be powerful ideas. 👏👏👏#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/fQlN9ZUaEQ — Sulphuric Acid (@H2S04_tweets) July 21, 2020

A daily Kashmiri newspaper with a mask attached to send out the message. News and responsibility in one, very rare now a days.

Thank you @jehads for this much needed and creative visual perspective. #journalism #dailyroshni #kashmir #Covid_19 @WHO any appreciation here? pic.twitter.com/zy4mTMhFr4 — fasaldar (@fasildar) July 21, 2020

A Srinagar based Urdu newspaper — Roshni — giving mask for free with a copy. Amazing idea, way to go. ‘Roshni,’ means ‘Light’. #COVIDー19 #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/tblQlMvpS1 — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) July 21, 2020

Editor of the Roshni, Zahoor Shora, said, “We thought it was important at this time to send out this message to the public, and this was a good way of making them understand the importance of wearing a mask”.