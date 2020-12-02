In a shocking incident that has caused uproar in the aviation industry, it has been claimed that a British Airways’ stewardess has reportedly been selling sexual services during and in-between flights, prompting the airline to initiate a probe. Also Read - Dubai's Princess Haya Paid Rs 12 Crore to Her British Bodyguard-Lover to Keep Their Affair A Secret | Explosive Details Emerge

According to The Sun, the female flight attendant advertises her services through racy photos posted on social media, with many focused on her stockinged feet and legs. Allegations have been made that the unidentified attendant also sells her undergarments to passengers.

“If you ever want adult entertainment on-board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money and you’ll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice,” reads one of her blog posts. “Dear passenger, I am your in-flight entertainment. What would you like me to do?” she writes in one such pic. Further, it has also been alleged that the stewardess is offering sex between travels to customers along with other X-Rated services, in return for money. “You will need to pay a securing fee of 50-pound sterling to meet. Prices vary depending on the requested meet, no negotiating. If I have booked a hotel for work, the meet will take place there (London),” the stewardess told the publication anonymously. The attendant has deleted much of her social media posts by Sunday after the revelations were made public. Meanwhile, an official investigation has already been launched and British Airways is still trying to identify the stewardess.

“We expect the highest standard of behavior from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims,” a spokesperson of British Airways told The Sun.