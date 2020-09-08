Who would have thought that investing in whiskey would help someone buy a dream house! Turns out a British man whose father gave him 18-year-old whisky every year for his birthday is selling the collection to buy a house! Also Read - Secret British Graffiti Artist Banksy's Stolen Mural Returned to France From Italian Farmhouse on Bastille Day

Over the years, 28-year-old Matthew Robson managed to collect 28 bottles of Macallan single malt whiskey worth $53,000 that his father Pete gifted to him each year as a birthday tradition. Thankfully, he didn't gulp them all down and now the whiskey will be put to some good use.

In 28 years, Robson's father reportedly spent over $6,000 on the Macallan whiskey, however, their prices have significantly risen over the last five to 10 years, making the collection extremely valuable.

Robson told the BBC, “Each year I received it as a birthday present. I thought it was quite a quirky little present as I was slightly too young to start drinking. But I was under strict instructions, never, never to open them and I tried my hardest and succeeded and they’re all intact.”

Matthew now lives in Taunton, Somerset, and plans to buy a house with the proceeds going towards the deposit.

Talking about the birthday tradition, Robson’s father said, “I thought it would be interesting if I bought one every year and he’d end up with 18 bottles of 18-year-old whiskey for his 18th birthday. It wasn’t the only present he got from us. It was just meant to be a unique present but it was a little bit of luck that we kept it going.”