A man in the UK was sentenced to four years in prison for rape after it was revealed that he used to poke a hole in a condom without telling his partner.

According to Worcester News, the evil act was uncovered after 47-year-old Andrew Lewis’s partner found a pin alongside condoms with holes in them in a bedside drawer. She also discovered another condom with a hole in the tip in the dustbin.

When she confronted him about it, he denied the act, following which she went to the police. However, later he confessed to damaging the condoms saying that he hoped they would split and ‘improve the intimacy’ for him.

During the hearing, Judge Nicholas Cole called it a “breach of trust” after his partner made it clear she only consented to sex if protection was used.

However, Lewis assured that he had no intention of impregnating his partner and admitted to have done the “stupidest thing ever”.

“The offence of rape is so serious, a custodial sentence is appropriate,” Cole noted and told Lewis that he had been fortunate that the woman is not pregnant.

According to The Sun, the incident took place in March 2018 and Lewis has been charged with rape in a July hearing, and has been put behind the bars.