In a bizarre development, a British man who lost his penis due to a blood infection got a new one built and placed on one of his arms. Malcolm McDonald, a mechanic by profession, suffered a long-term perineum infection in 2014 that turned into sepsis to turn his fingers, toes, and genitals black. Also Read - What Even! UK Man Admits Having Penetrative Sex with Chickens 3 Times While His Wife Filmed It

“When I saw my penis go black I was beside myself. It was like a horror film. I was in a complete panic. I knew deep down it was gone and I was going to lose it,” The Sun quoted him as saying.

As a result of the infection, his penis “dropped off on to the floor” in 2015, however, his testicles remained intact. Due to the incident, he lost all his confidence and took to drinking heavily.

“For two years after losing my penis I felt a shadow of a man. My life really fell apart because I had no self-confidence. I drank too much. I didn’t see family and friends — I just didn’t want to have to face up to it,” he said.

After suffering from depression and facing ridicule, he found a phallus expert Professor David Ralph of London’s University College Hospital who once created a ‘bionic penis’ for a person.

Instilling hope in Malcolm, Ralph said he could perform an arm-graft procedure, which would take up to two years. Meanwhile, he also received funding of £50,000 from the NHS for the surgery. He created a bionic penis for Macdonald using skin grafted from his right arm and a blood vessel from his own body and the penis was then attached to Macdonald’s arm.

Now, the penis has been removed from the arm and is awaiting being fixed back to the place where it really belongs. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, missed appointments, and delayed schedules, the surgery is still not complete.

Malcolm hopes to have it grafted between his legs by the end of the year.