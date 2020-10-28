Ever dreamt of living in a royal household? Well, here’s your chance as the British royal family is looking for a ‘Housekeeping Assistant’ at the Windsor castle and the salary will blow your mind! The job has been posted on the official website of The Royal Household and is listed as a Level 2 Apprenticeship. Also Read - British Man Used to Secretly Pierce Holes in Condom to 'Improve Intimacy' During Sex, Jailed For Rape

Salary and benefits

The Apprenticeship job will pay you (GBP 19,140) Rs 18.5 lakh as a starting salary! The role is offered with live-in accommodation for which there is a salary adjustment.

The benefits package includes 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), an employer pension contribution scheme, as well as a range of catering and recreational facilities.

The housekeeper will also get to enjoy the amenities like swimming pools, tennis courts and more. Even the travel expenses and meals will be taken care of.

Selection and Training

Applications for the job close on 28 October and will be followed by a round of virtual interviews. If a person makes the cut, he/she will be trained for the job for 13 months. Once the candidate is done with the training, the person will be hired as a permanent employee by the Royal family.

”The apprenticeship will also involve off-the-job training, supported by a separate learning provider. Following a structured programme over 13 months, you’ll gain specialist technical skills that will form the foundations of your housekeeping career, as well as providing you with an understanding of the wider hospitality profession,” the description on the website reads.

Candidates also need to have a proper qualification in English and Maths. However, if they lack in either of them, then they will be required to learn it while they are on the job.

Job Profile

The job profile is to take care of the cleanliness in the premises and ensuring that the interiors look presentable. The candidate will be required to work 5 days a week.

Explaining the requirements of the job, their post read, “You’ll join our team of Housekeeping professionals; learning on-the-job while you work alongside them to upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.”