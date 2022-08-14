Trending News: Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day on Sunday (August 14).Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Indore Sets World Record For Largest Human Chain Forming India's Map

A video showed BSF personnel greeting their Pakistani counterparts and offering them sweets. They also posed for pictures together.

Watch the video here:

Exchange of sweets at Atari and Wagha border between BSF and Pakistan Rangers on Pakistan Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/520TMBQgBy — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) August 14, 2022

India will be celebrating the 76th Independence Day on Monday (August 15).