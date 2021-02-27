What happens when a radio host decides to come after BTS, the biggest K-Pop group in the world, with racist comments? The whole BTS Army and the American music industry comes for him! A German radio show host made the mistake of being casually racist against BTS and it has now turned into a huge controversy. During a recent radio broadcast on the Bavarian station Bayern 3, the host Matthias Matuschik compared BTS to COVID-19 and called them “some crappy virus” for which he hoped there will be a vaccine soon. Also Read - IPL 2021: KKR Introduce Their New Knights With Dynamite From BTS | Watch

In a rant on his show, the radio host commented about BTS’s recent cover of the Coldplay song ‘Fix You’ calling it blasphemy. Also Read - Seoul Music Awards 2021: Why Did BTS Not Attend The Award Show?

Further targeting BTS, Matthias said, “I have nothing against South Korea, you can’t accuse me of xenophobia (meaning: dislike of or fear against people from other countries) only because this boyband is from South Korea… I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car around.”

The radio host went on to say: “This is sacrilege, for this you will…for this you will be vacationing in North Korea for the next 20 years!”

Racist humor? Absolutely disgusted. Freedom of speech is not some pass for racist to spread their racist propaganda. Your words, right here are already a form of violence. Racism is not an opinion. Apologize to BTS. #Bayern3Apologize#Bayern3Racist #RassismusBeiBayern3 pic.twitter.com/mLbqUZZBSf — 눈부신 전정국⁷🎤💙 (@JJK_Artist) February 26, 2021

After these comments went viral, BTS fans slammed the host and the radio station. The ARMY trended hashtags such as #Bayern3Apologize, #Bayern3Racist #RassismusBeiBayern3 and #ApologizeToBTS on Twitter. BTS fans were appalled by the comments and said that his racist comments were not an opinion. They also demanded an apology from Matthias and Bayern 3.

Several famous American music artists such as Halsey, Lauv and MAX also came to the defence of the seven-member Korean boy band and slammed the host for his racist comments.

Halsey, who is a close friend of the BTS members and made the song ‘Boy With Luv’ in collaboration with BTS, wrote this on her Instagram story: “I am horrified to read the comments made by Matthias Matuschik. Racism and xenophobia cannot be thinly veiled as ‘on-air humour’. Irresponsible and disgusting statements in a time where hate speech and violent behaviour towards Asian communities are skyrocketing. This is unacceptable. I hope a better apology to BTS, and the Asian communities across the world, is on its way.”

Lauv, who is the singer of hit song ‘I Like Me Better’ and has collabed with BTS a few times, took to Twitter to defend BTS and said, “Standing by my BTS brothers and everyone continuously effected by racist remarks as hurtful as what we heard on Bayern 3. No one should have to endure this and together we must stand up and stop it. (sic)”

standing by my @bts_bighit brothers and everyone continuously effected by racist remarks as hurtful as what we heard on Bayern 3. no one should have to endure this and together we must stand up and stop it — lauv (@lauvsongs) February 26, 2021

Another American artist MAX, who recently collaborated with BTS’s SUGA for the song ‘Blueberry Eyes’, tweeted saying, “BTS is one of the hardest working and most humble groups in the industry. They deserve all the success they’ve earned. Hearing such hateful words used against them by the radio host at Bayern 3 made me sick. The hate to them and the Asian community as a whole is unacceptable.”

BTS is one of the hardest working and most humble groups in the industry. They deserve all the success they’ve earned. Hearing such hateful words used against them by the radio host at Bayern 3 made me sick. The hate to them and the Asian community as a whole is unacceptable — MAX (@MAXMusic) February 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Bayern 3 has issued an apology were the radio station wrote: “This [expression] was about his personal taste, with no regard paid to the band’s origin and cultural background…but this doesn’t change the fact that many of you have found his statements hurtful or racist. We apologize wholly for this. We will be discussing the issue in detail again with Matthias and the team in the coming days.”

There’s a fine line between social commentary and sugar coated racism and we all know which side this falls on. Uhmm how do people even tolerate this blatant stupidity? What a sad and pathetic excuse for entertainment journalism #Bayern3Racist #apologizetobts pic.twitter.com/ipo5gmQrxm — ⟭⟬ ggukie⁷ ⟭⟬ (@shookjinkook_) February 26, 2021

However, BTS fans were not happy with the company’s statement and the host Matthias Matuschik finally released a statement where he said: “I have given this a lot of thought over the past few hours and understand and accept that my words racially offended many of you, especially the Asian community. That was never my intention, but I realise that, in the end, what matters is only how words are perceived – not how they were intended.”

Here’s how BTS fans reacted to the controversial comments on Twitter:

Racism is not an opinion. We demand @bayern3 to release a proper apology and condemn anti-Asian racism on air. The Asian community is suffering from a rise in hate crimes due to the pandemic. Your words have real life consequences.#RacismIsNotAnOpinion #Bayern3Racist — BTS Graphs (@BTS_graphs) February 26, 2021

ARMY, we encourage you to bring awareness to this situation. A German radio station making racist and xenophobic remarks to the boys. Please don’t ignore this situation and help us by replying #Bayern3Racist and #RassismusBeiBayern3 to get this trending higher. — Vote With ARMY (@VoteWithARMY) February 25, 2021

The audicity to disrespect highly- acknowledge artists. A healing, a home, and the pride of millions. You are putting yourself on grave honey, yes you are!#apologizetobts #Bayern3Racist pic.twitter.com/FlVVr6Qeqz — bluewyn || _ (@hoonsomnia) February 26, 2021

“WE’LL PROTECT YOU AND YOU”LL PROTECT US WHATEVER MAY HAPPEN IN THE FUTURE “ We love you, Bangtan Thank you to these three who spoke against the raicism that BTS and Asians are now experiencing. Everything will be okay @BTS_twt #apologizetobts #Bayern3Apologize pic.twitter.com/2RvPZetYK3 — Gela (@AngelaPalos3) February 27, 2021