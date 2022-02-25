While the Indian ARMY likes making funny edits of their beloved Kpop band BTS, making the members dances on Bollywood songs, and making memes as well, a certain ‘fan’ has made the effort of hacking Suga’s official Spotify profile and uploading a Bhojpuri song as the latest release. BTS Army across the world are talking about the ‘Suga song’ and flooding Twitter with memes and jokes.Also Read - Indian Man Spotted Wearing BTS V's Same Check Cardigan, ARMY Says ‘Where is Taehyung Going on Scooter?’

The South Korean rapper-songwriter, Suga, has produced quite a number of tracks for the global Kpop sensation Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS). BTS’s avid followers were in for a surprise when they heard the new track on Suga’s Spotify called the ‘Suga Song’. Also Read - BTS' Tribute to Bappi Lahiri: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook Groove to 'Pag Ghungroo Bandh'- Watch Viral Video

No, the rapper has not released a new song titled the ‘Suga Song’. Someone has hacked his Spotify profile and uploaded a Bhojpuri bhajan dedicated to Lord Shiva under the disguise of the name ‘Suga Song’. Netizens suspect that an Indian ‘BTS hater’ could be behind the hack. Also Read - BTS' RM, Jimin And Suga Groove To Viral Kacha Badam Song, ARMY Goes Berserk | Watch Video

Clearly, BTS ARMY were confused when they stumbled across the song and took to Twitter to share their reactions. While Indians were left in splits over the incident, a few BTS fans across the world also said they find the ‘prank’ hilarious and are low-key vibing to the Bhojpuri song. Some people have already come up with dance edits that shows BTS ‘vibing’ to the song. Here are some of the tweets about the trending ‘Suga Song’:

Guys I think Suga's Spotify account is hacked bc???? This is probably a bhojpuri song😭 should I be worried or should I laugh??? pic.twitter.com/5l0brjvvNA — Taekook⁷ (@Taekookhours7) February 23, 2022

To the ones who died after listening to suga song 😭👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/wBYDbxdH01 — Jimreen⁷🥵💘(Hobiuary 🌞💜 ) (@Park_Jimreen) February 23, 2022

Suga After visiting his Spotify profile and listening to "SUGA SONG" 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CrMXT0BscI — JUNGKOOK'S TING TING BALL⁷🦋 (@thvkoo7) February 23, 2022

Taekook vibing to Suga song 👁👄👁 (ps: this is made for entertainment purpose only, not disrespecting or traumatizing anyone!!) pic.twitter.com/j1e710zhK7 — Jimreen⁷🥵💘(Hobiuary 🌞💜 ) (@Park_Jimreen) February 23, 2022

“what’s you’re favorite yoongi single”

suga song pic.twitter.com/syIHjYwcw3 — zary⁷ 🎟 (@vantaeszary) February 23, 2022

the suga song be like: pic.twitter.com/LudQnAcwjm — Ganja Tai (Juvi) (@jinamjoonie4) February 23, 2022

Finally Indian army will be noticed by bts Lmao — jungkookismynamjachingu (@dhwani56985592) February 23, 2022

The person who uploaded "suga song" watching the local armys rn~ pic.twitter.com/UjesQ99ct4 — Tan⁷ (@loml_bts_7) February 23, 2022

ik its an issue but im actually vibin to this song called suga song lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/SApRgUJsdV — Yoongi¹⁹⁹³ (@iamsafa07) February 23, 2022

Suga after opening his Spotify account and seeing "SUGA SONG" pic.twitter.com/aLQzEA9Now — Ankitae⁷💕 (@kimankitaee_bts) February 23, 2022

If you’ve never heard an indian song before please know that “suga’s song “ does not represent us pic.twitter.com/AUUOFrzqmH — Celine⁷ 🇺🇦. ♡ (@taechwitatae) February 23, 2022