In a shocking incident, a monk in Thailand chopped off his own head as an offering to Buddha in the hope he would be reincarnated as a 'higher spiritual being'. According to a Daily Mail report, the 68-year-old monk, identified as Thammakorn Wangpreecha had been planning the bizarre ritual sacrifice for more than five years.

On April 15, Wangpreecha allegedly used a makeshift guillotine next to a Buddhist God statue so that the religious figure would appear to be holding his head after it had been cut off. Soon after, his dead body was found at the Wat Phu Hin temple in Nong Bua Lamphu province, in north-eastern Thailand. The monk’s nephew Booncherd Boonrod who discovered the body said that a slab of marble had also been inscribed with his uncle’s plans.

Booncherd told Daily Mail: ‘In the letter it was stated that chopping his head off was his way of praising Buddha. In the letter he said that he had been planning this for five years now. His wish was to offer his head and his soul so that the Lord could help him reincarnate as a higher spiritual being in the next life.’ After the police returned his body following a post-mortem examination, more than 300 local devotees arrived at the temple to prepare his body for a rite. The monk’s body was laid inside a coffin while his head placed in a jar before his followers and family members carried his remains to the forest where it was burned.

Notably, the monk abided by a belief known in Buddhism as ‘making merit’ and believed that making the offering to the deity would bring him good luck in the afterlife.