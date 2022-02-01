Budget 2022 Memes: It’s a busy Tuesday for the internet as social media users are flooding Twitter with hilarious Budget memes and jokes. Soon after Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech in the Lok Sabha came to an end, Twitter users put on their humour caps and did what they do best — make memes. Middle-class taxpayers hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic who were hopeful of big announcements were left disappointed after the Union Budget 2022 made no tax concessions for the salaried class.Also Read - M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Tweets Rahul Gandhi Post Union Budget 2022
See the best tweets:
While presenting the Union Budget on Tuesday, FM said that India is set to clock growth rate of 9.2 per cent, which could be the highest in the world in the current fiscal. With a focus on four pillars of development — inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action — the Budget gives a blueprint of economy from India at 75 to India at 100, Sitharaman said.
Sitharaman spoke for one hour and 30 minutes, making it the shortest among the budget speeches that generally go for about two hours at least