Budget 2022 Memes: It’s a busy Tuesday for the internet as social media users are flooding Twitter with hilarious Budget memes and jokes. Soon after Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech in the Lok Sabha came to an end, Twitter users put on their humour caps and did what they do best — make memes. Middle-class taxpayers hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic who were hopeful of big announcements were left disappointed after the Union Budget 2022 made no tax concessions for the salaried class.Also Read - M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Tweets Rahul Gandhi Post Union Budget 2022

See the best tweets:

#Budget2022 Middle Class Middle Class

before Budget after Budget pic.twitter.com/BP2Tnk2giB — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) February 1, 2022

Salaried Class to Nirmalaji, waiting for income tax slabs. #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/9498x6GKN4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2022

Crypto investors after government declared 30% tax on crypto profits. #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/wxvxadspUa — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2022

People discussing about #Budget2022 Me with zero knowledge in Finance: pic.twitter.com/U7NqMIu30L — 𝙂𝙞𝙧𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙮𝙮𝙮 (@yourdaddyknewme) February 1, 2022

After hearing the #Budget2022

middle class people be Like:- pic.twitter.com/2jUtQB65s8 — Diaa (@JoshiDiya_) February 1, 2022

People who Me who has

Invested in 20 rupees In

crypto. Pocket#Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/DwLLo6ecAy — ShaCasm  (@MehdiShadan) February 1, 2022

While presenting the Union Budget on Tuesday, FM said that India is set to clock growth rate of 9.2 per cent, which could be the highest in the world in the current fiscal. With a focus on four pillars of development — inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action — the Budget gives a blueprint of economy from India at 75 to India at 100, Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman spoke for one hour and 30 minutes, making it the shortest among the budget speeches that generally go for about two hours at least