Budget 2023 Memes: TV Channel’s ‘Heightened’ Coverage Leaves Netizens in Splits – Check Funny Tweets
Budget 2023 Memes: A TV channel shot 160ft above the ground at a fly dining restaurant for a special budget-focused show - Check hilarious, viral reactions!
Budget 2023 Memes: Monday marked the opening of the Parliament’s Budget session, and each media outlet has since begun to chronicle the events surrounding it in its own unique way. One broadcaster stood out and went above and beyond to cover the budget discussion. A video commercial for its budget-focused program, ‘Budget ki Udaan,’ was filmed in the 160-foot-high FlyDining restaurant. One of the anchors in the promos said, “Unchaiyon ko chhoota hai Aaj Tak aur aaj ek alag unchaai ko choone wale hain hum jab 160 feet unche budget par charcha karenge.” A Twitter user shared the promo of the channel and netizens began the meme-fest.
WATCH VIRAL PROMO VIDEO ON TWITTER
जैसे आज तक हवा में लटका हुआ है
ठीक उसी तरह विकास, रोजगार, शिक्षा, बजट हवा में लटका हुआ है!!#AajTakKiHawaBaji pic.twitter.com/atCFxrW9qQ
— Dr Mohd Shakir Khan (@prof_shak) January 31, 2023
The promos of the media house went viral in no time. Several users trolled the channel while others found it hilarious. One of the users wrote, ”
CHECK VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS
Such things are done to portray it look high.#AajTakKiHawaBaji pic.twitter.com/Kx2OWtvhmu
— Niva (@Niva8370) January 31, 2023
Aaj Tak wale Aasman se tapke khajur per atke.#AajTakKiHawaBaji pic.twitter.com/nZ8H2IOIF5
— Mr.Khiladi (@Mr_khiladi_786) January 31, 2023
#LatkaAajtak #AajTakKiHawaBaji
Pic 1:- STUPID NEWS ROOM
Pic 2:- CONDITION of PANELISTS..♂️ pic.twitter.com/sSbD2v828t
— Daactr साहब (@Doctr_Dj) January 31, 2023
What a ridiculous drama you are doing.#AajTakKiHawaBaji pic.twitter.com/139VGLbKw7
— Satyam (@iSatyam100) January 31, 2023
It’s just nonsense. It’s budget problem or something else#AajTakKiHawaBaji pic.twitter.com/dNMYyGi4Tj
— ♛ (@Pratham_Jodop) January 31, 2023
Maine is channel se Aisa bilkul bhi expect nahin kiya tha#AajTakKiHawaBajipic.twitter.com/5x6jiolgjo
— Shinico (@Shinico97) January 31, 2023
आजतक वाले ऊपर जाकर कमेंट्री करेंगे बजट की, सूसू लगेगी तो कहां जाएंगे #AajTakKiHawaBaji pic.twitter.com/ETPYSEu72a
— Samrat (@ImtAviii) January 31, 2023
Seeing #LatkaAajtak trending 😅
Me to Aaj Tak – pic.twitter.com/3jow8RK1wq
— SHEKHAR SIHAG (@SihagShekhar) January 31, 2023
On February 1st, just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the final full budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 administration. Union Budget 2023–24 will likewise be delivered electronically, similar to the previous two years. As is customary, the budget presentation will start at 11 AM in parliament.
