Budget 2023 Memes: TV Channel’s ‘Heightened’ Coverage Leaves Netizens in Splits – Check Funny Tweets

Budget 2023 Memes: Monday marked the opening of the Parliament’s Budget session, and each media outlet has since begun to chronicle the events surrounding it in its own unique way. One broadcaster stood out and went above and beyond to cover the budget discussion. A video commercial for its budget-focused program, ‘Budget ki Udaan,’ was filmed in the 160-foot-high FlyDining restaurant. One of the anchors in the promos said, “Unchaiyon ko chhoota hai Aaj Tak aur aaj ek alag unchaai ko choone wale hain hum jab 160 feet unche budget par charcha karenge.” A Twitter user shared the promo of the channel and netizens began the meme-fest.

WATCH VIRAL PROMO VIDEO ON TWITTER

जैसे आज तक हवा में लटका हुआ है

ठीक उसी तरह विकास, रोजगार, शिक्षा, बजट हवा में लटका हुआ है!!#AajTakKiHawaBaji pic.twitter.com/atCFxrW9qQ — Dr Mohd Shakir Khan (@prof_shak) January 31, 2023

The promos of the media house went viral in no time. Several users trolled the channel while others found it hilarious. One of the users wrote, ”

CHECK VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS

Such things are done to portray it look high.#AajTakKiHawaBaji pic.twitter.com/Kx2OWtvhmu — Niva (@Niva8370) January 31, 2023

Aaj Tak wale Aasman se tapke khajur per atke.#AajTakKiHawaBaji pic.twitter.com/nZ8H2IOIF5 — Mr.Khiladi (@Mr_khiladi_786) January 31, 2023

Maine is channel se Aisa bilkul bhi expect nahin kiya tha#AajTakKiHawaBajipic.twitter.com/5x6jiolgjo — Shinico (@Shinico97) January 31, 2023

Seeing #LatkaAajtak trending 😅 Me to Aaj Tak – pic.twitter.com/3jow8RK1wq — SHEKHAR SIHAG (@SihagShekhar) January 31, 2023

On February 1st, just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the final full budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 administration. Union Budget 2023–24 will likewise be delivered electronically, similar to the previous two years. As is customary, the budget presentation will start at 11 AM in parliament.