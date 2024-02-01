This Is How Netizens React To Budget 2024; Memes Go Viral

Home

Budget 2024 memes: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 in Parliament February 1. People reacted to the Budget in the most quirky and funny way possible. Memes instantly went viral, with others jokingly asking Chartered Accountants to explain them the changes.

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament on Thursday. Notably, this is the last session that was presented before the Lok Sabha election which is expected to be conducted in April-May this year. While presenting the budget, FM Sitharaman emphasised the Central Government’s special focus on women. She mentioned that nearly 1 crore women have become ‘Lakhpati Didi’ with assistance. However, netizens reacted to the Interim Budget in the most quirky way possible. Memes made on Budget 2024 instantly went viral, with others jokingly asking chartered accountants to explain the changes.

We Have Curated Some Of The Most Funny And Viral Post | Check Below

Me asking my CA friends to explain the new budget#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/88Jhuwujj1 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 1, 2024

Nitin Gadkari after knowing infrastructure budget to be 11,11,111cr for the Next year

#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/5SS05NvjBo — Aj (@AjessePinkman) February 1, 2024

Salaried Class looking at Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget for tax reliefs #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/zf85GmwRJR — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) February 1, 2024

This hard work will be called father🥺.#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/stAZMGRLjG — Laugh With Us (@laughmeems) February 1, 2024

Here Are Some Key Highlights Of The Budget

Budget 2024: Nari Shakti

While presenting the budget, FM Sitharaman emphasised the Central Government’s special focus on women. She mentioned that nearly 1 crore women have become ‘Lakhpati Didi’ with assistance. As many as 83 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with 9 crore women are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape, she said. She also announced that the Central Government is going to encourage cervical cancer vaccination for girls aged between 9-14 years.

Budget 2024: Ayushman Bharat For ASHA And Anganwadi Workers

FM Sitharaman further stated that health cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers. “The health cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers.” She said.

This was the sixth time that FM Sitharaman presented the Budget 2024. She expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the Centre will help the BJP return to power for the third consecutive time.

While presenting the Budget she said, “Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate.”

Budget 2024: 25 Crore People Came Out Of Poverty

FM Sitharaman said that the Centre has assisted 25 crore people to come out of multidimensional poverty in the last 10 years.

“In the second term, our government strengthened its vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas,” the Finance Minister said.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Interim Budget 2024, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. PM Modi chaired the cabinet meeting ahead of the Interim Budget presentation in Parliament.

The interim budget will take care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

A full budget will be presented by the new government. The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Sitharaman equalled the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who as finance minister, presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964.

