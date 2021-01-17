New Delhi: A video of a buffalo dancing with its owner as she sings a peppy song has left netizens in splits as they can’t stop sharing the hilarious video on various social media platforms. The viral video shows a woman singing and dancing in front of two buffaloes asking the animals to join in. And, suddenly, one of them starts to jump up and down so excitedly to the music, that even the blanket placed on it falls off as people off-camera can be heard laughing incessantly. Also Read - Meet this 21-year-old Female Auto Driver from J&K Breaking all Barriers to Help her Father Earn a Living

The video was reportedly shot in Himachal Pradesh, which shows a woman singing a song ‘Dholak bajda’ and dancing. While she does so, she also encourages the buffalo standing next to her to join her as she could be heard saying ‘nach, nach’. Also Read - Talking Elephant? This Jumbo's Conversation with its Mahout will Definitely Make Your Day | Watch

As the video, makes rounds all over the internet, many netizens watching the video, also said that the video has proved the popular Hindi proverb ‘bhains ke aage been bajana’ wrong which means it’s meaningless to play a musical instrument in front of a buffalo. Also Read - Gorakhpur Police Gets Trolled by Netizens for Photoshopping Facemasks on Constable and Murder Accused

Watch the video here: