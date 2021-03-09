Have you ever seen someone lifting a buffalo or a horse on their shoulder effortlessly like a small baby? Well, if you have not, then you will definitely be amazed after watching a viral video in which a man was seen lifting a buffalo on his shoulder as easily as lifting a baby. The man is reportedly a resident of Ukraine and his name is Dmytro Khaladzhi. Blessed with super strength, Dmytro effortlessly lifts a buffalo, and even a horse on the shoulder. He had also lifted camels and other heavy-weight animals on his shoulders. Also Read - Buffalo Video: Elephant And His 'Bhens Friend' Are The New Jai-Veeru | Watch Viral Video

Apart from this, 41-year-old Dmytro was previously seen lifting 6 people at a time in a video. Netizens were amazed by his sheer strength and are now calling him “Bheem.” Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Дмитрий Халаджи (@dmitriykhaladzhi)

Dmytro, who worked in the circus, can lift more than 150 kg weight with only one hand. Dmytro’s Instagram account is full of such videos and photos showing his unconventional strength. He holds 63 Guinness World Records.

Watch these videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Дмитрий Халаджи (@dmitriykhaladzhi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Дмитрий Халаджи (@dmitriykhaladzhi)

Not only this, he is a man of many talents. In 2009, he participated in Ukraine’s got talent show, and reached the finals and refused to participate anymore. Dmytro has also written several stories about prominent athletes, and received the literary award The Golden Pen of Russia in 2010.In 2013, he played a leading role in the film Ivan (Strong Ivan) about the man the legendary Ukrainian strongman Ivan Firtsak-Kroton, from the 1930s.