There is a saying we have been hearing since childhood – 'Akal badi ya bhains' – and guess what, this buffalo just proved us wrong! A video went viral on the internet in which a buffalo, smarter than its owner could have imagined, left everyone baffled with his brainstorming act.

The hilarious video was shared by IPS officer Pankaj Jain on Twitter. In the video clip, the buffalo too was surprised by his smart move when he managed to free himself of the chain tied around his neck.

The buffalo traced the metal leash around his neck back to the pole it was attached to and pulled it out with his mouth. This left Twitterverse in fits.

Watch the viral video:

For all those , who say – अक्ल बड़ी या भैंस

😊😊 pic.twitter.com/HqWimNdSmY — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) February 10, 2021

Many people reacted to the hilarious video. One user wrote in Hindi, “Lagta hai iss bhains ne kaaju baadaam khaya hai isliye isme akal aa gayi (It appears the buffalo ate cashew and almonds which gave it the brain)”.

Here’s how people reacted:

लगता है इस भैंस ने काजू बादाम खाये है इसलिए इसमें अक्ल आ गयी 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — आत्मनिर्भर जगीरा (KCK) (@SIMPALPERSON09) February 10, 2021

Rahul Gandhi is feeling jealous after watching this !! pic.twitter.com/c68x8vH4gK — Sunny🇮🇳 (@Manavhoon) February 10, 2021

Papa bolte h ye dialogue…abb jaise hi bolenge ye video dikhana padega… hahaha — Pankaj Yadav (@Pankaj16426849) February 12, 2021