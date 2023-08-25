Home

‘Bulalo Kisko Bulana He’: Heated Argument In Delhi Metro After Man Enters ‘Women Only’ Coach

Heated Argument In Delhi Metro After Man Enters 'Women Only' Coach | Photo: Twitter Ghar ke lakesh

Delhi Metro is renowned for its comfortable commuting and rapid transportation. However, it has also gained notoriety for unnecessary brawls and fights. In a recent viral video, a verbal dispute erupted between a man and female passengers when he entered the ladies’ coach. Accompanied by his female friend, the man initiated an altercation with other female passengers who requested him to vacate the coach designated exclusively for women.

In the video clip, the man is seen engaging in a verbal altercation with a woman who asked him to leave the coach. Although his female friend attempts to intervene, he persists in arguing with the woman. As the video unfolds, he becomes involved in a verbal confrontation with another woman.

Watch The Verbal Spat Here

Kalesh b/w Ladies and a Guy over He Stepped up Into ladies Coach in Delhi Metro pic.twitter.com/wzks795oqW — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 25, 2023

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a handle named @ Ghar Ke Kalesh with the caption, “Kalesh b/w Ladies and a Guy over He Stepped up Into ladies Coach in Delhi Metro.”

Since being shared the video has accumulated over 21,000 views and hundreds of views. The clip has also prompted Twitter users to express their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users stated that the fight inside the Delhi Metro trains will never end, while others just joked around on the man’s situation.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Metro be like – aye ho to maza leke jao😂😂,” an X user stated.

“Metro seems to be a place to fight.🤣,” the second user said.

“The guy is drunk,” the third person said.

“Guy identifies as she/her,” another user stated.

“He identifies as she/her/they,” an X user commented.

Another video that went viral recently was of a group of girls who can be seen fighting with a woman inside a moving Delhi metro. The undated video has spread rapidly on the internet. What some are likening to ‘Big Boss fights’ began with a heated argument between the girls and the woman, allegedly over a seat.

In the clip, a group of girls can be seen throwing punches at the woman, and both parties exchanged derogatory comments. The clip was shared on Twitter by a handle named @ Ghar Ke Kalesh with the caption, “Kalesh b/w Some group of girl and woman inside delhi metro over seat issues.”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 1.38k views and received more than 1,200 likes. The undated clip has also prompted X (formerly known as Twitter) users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of them stated that Delhi Metro has more drama than Bigg Boss, while other just joked and stated that these kind of brawls disturb other commuters.

