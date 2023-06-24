Home

Bull As Huge As Rhino With 2 Feet-Long Horns Raises Curiosity About Genetics: Watch

Different species of birds, plants, and animals have been categorized in the same pattern.

Bull And Rhinoceros: We have a certain set of parameters about various races among humans. Like people in a certain area would be having certain characteristics. Similarly, different species of birds, plants, and animals have been categorized in the same pattern.

But sometimes, a unique case emerges from a particular place or from among a species that forces us to think otherwise and poses questions that could be answered by experts only. A similar case is of a bull that is sturdy, huge, has very long and well-endowed horns that are about two feet long. This bull stands out from the rest of the ilk because of its features.

The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption: Have you ever seen a bull this red?

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Have you ever seen a bull this red? pic.twitter.com/Ov0Uv0UfDN — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 27, 2023

Though it is an exceptionally muscular animal and with such a huge size and weight looks as big and powerful as a rhinoceros, it cannot be said if it is healthy too.

The video has garnered a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Llewellan Vance @LlewellanV: Only after a 45min sesh when I walk past the mirror

Poppet @PuppeteerPop: Is there a reason for them to be tugging on the nose ring? Instead of creating an actual leash, or something like that? I’m not to familiar with bulls, so forgive me if this is weird. I just kind of assumed the nose might tear 🧐

Mediocre Ape @MediocreApe0: He’s got that white privilege

Losers On Drugs @LosersOnDrugs: Whoa somebody call Monster energy that thing is a monster. New mascot??

Himanshu Guptaa @guptaa_himanshu: SUN BURNT BULL. .

Han Archie @HanArchie2: In Java we call it kebo bule. 😊😁

RAIDER D☠️🏴‍☠️ @est8789: He got a sun burn

Patrick Szakszon @PatrickTheYeti: I saw a blue ox once 🤔

The Genius @AbdulRa28677232: Its not bull Its male buffalo

Bomai @Bomai777: This bull is just like the MMA promoter and the owner of the fight game Dana White, a true pink alpha male who will DESTROY any challenger. Great to see nature emulating the greats 🎯

Avo @Avo_oww: Hippo x Bull wow

