Bulldozer Used As Ambulance In Madhya Pradesh's Katni: The bulldozer, which has become synonymous with the "destroyer of mischief mongers' properties", played a crucial role in taking an injured man to the hospital as ambulances were not available. The incident took place in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh where on Monday, a youth was seriously injured in a collision between two bikes on Khitauli Road in the Barhi police station area. The locals say that after the accident, they had called an ambulance to take the injured to a hospital but it did not arrive even after half an hour even as the victim's condition deteriorated. The people present also sought help from the auto-rickshaw drivers, but no one stopped.

Then, a shopkeeper picked up the victim with the help of a few other people and loaded him in the bucket of his JCB and took the injured youth to the hospital the video of which surfaced on Tuesday.

State of health services in MP exposed again. A youth injured in road mishap had to be carried by a JCB machine to hospital for the want of ambulance or any other vehicle in Katni district. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/7zhdm1vYxt — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 13, 2022



Mahesh Burman (25) of Gairtalai village suffered serious injuries in the accident. He was moaning in pain, but no driver passing by the road helped him.

JCB came handy

Pushpendra Vishwakarma’s automobile shop is nearby where the accident took place. They have a JCB. With the help of his friend Rafiq, he made the injured lie down in the loading bucket of the JCB and took him to Barhi Community Health Center. Mahesh suffered a fracture in his leg in the accident. From here he was referred to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.