Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): It was an unique 'Baraat' in Laxmanpur- Shankarpur village of Uttar Pradesh with the groom riding not a 'ghodi' (mare) as per the customs or a car or bike, but a bulldozer in stead. As soon as the baraat arrived, almost the entire village ran to the venue to take a selfie — not with the groom, but the decorated bulldozer on which he came, reported news agency IANS.

The whole village had a festive look on Saturday after the groom arrived on a bulldozer and villagers' chants of 'Bulldozer Baba ki jai' filled the air. The groom Badshah was reportedly very happy at the attention he had managed to garner in the village.

"I wanted to make my wedding a memorable event and I thought that this idea would also make it different," he was quoted as saying. Videos of the groom riding the bulldozer are now going viral on social media.