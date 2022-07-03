Trending News: A loyal Burger King from Las Vegas, US recently became a viral sensation overnight after he received a humble goodie bag from his managers for never taking a day off in 27 years. Seeing how the man, Kevin Ford, got a mediocre gift for his relentless service, the internet joined hands to raise funds for him.Also Read - Viral Video: Tiny Person Dressed as Chucky Tries to Snatch Woman's Bag in New York Subway. Watch

The 54-year-old has been working at Burger King as a cashier and cook at the chain's McCarran International Airport location since 1995. On his 27th anniversary came, his bosses gifted him a backpack stuffed with a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, candy and chocolate.

A video of him accepting the gift and thanking his coworkers went viral. However, many people said they were shocked that he was given such a paltry thank you present following his years of loyalty with the company.

Fund set up to raise $200, gets over $300K in donations

After this, his daughters set up a GoFundMe page for their dad, seeking to raise about $200. But nearly $300,000 (Over Rs 2.36 crore) have come in donations and the number is still rising.

Kevin Ford’s daughter Seryna wrote the following message on the fundraiser: “The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work. He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided.”

Internet Raises Almost $200k For Employee That Went Viral For Burger King Video Getting Only A Goodie Bag Serving Them for 27yrs💵🍔 pic.twitter.com/Wm8v5K8rGb — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) June 29, 2022

Man sees his grandkids after 4 years

His daughter wrote that the family was in “no way” asking for money “but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren”. On Tuesday, his wish came true when he was flown out to New York City to appear on NBC’s “Today” show and was reunited with his grandchildren after over four years live on television.

As for what he plans to do with the money raised for him, Ford said he doesn’t have any plans to retire or take a vacation just yet and is solely focused on his family.

“You never know, it’s day to day but I haven’t thought of anything to do with that money except to visit my grandkids for a while and maybe put some up for their college, but I’m not even thinking about that,” he said on The Today Show. “I’m just working,” he added.