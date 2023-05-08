Home

Burmese Python Swallows 5-Foot Alligator, Regrets It Badly: Watch

The Burmese python is one of the largest species of snakes.

Out there in the jungle, it is a bloody battle between the predator and the prey, the strong and the weak, and life and death. Sometimes it does happen that one fierce predator itself becomes prey and the more fierce predator pays with its life.

This is what is shown in this video. A Burmese python swallowed a 5-foot alligator but could not digest it and paid with its life.

The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption, “5-foot alligator found in the body of an 18-foot Burmese python.”

5-foot alligator found in the body of an 18-foot Burmese python. pic.twitter.com/xunFsMxAJq — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 5, 2023

This raises some serious questions about the ability of the Burmese pythons to actually hunt crocodiles and alligators and digest them.

The Burmese python is one of the largest species of snakes. Burmese pythons typically grow up to 25 feet in length.

