Lucknow: Nature and wildlife are all sorts of mysterious and many phenomenon depicting the natural world still amazes us! Recently, a video went viral on Twitter which shows a huge Burmese python swallowing up a whole deer to satisfy its hunger.
It is a known fact that pythons are famously well-equipped to swallow large prey and the video exactly shows that.
Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter which was shot at Dudhwa National Park and sent to him by WildLense India.
He captioned the video as, ”Unbelievable !! This Burmese python was too much hungry so swallows whole deer. From Dudhwa sent by @WildLense_India for sharing.
Here’s the video:
Soon after the video went viral, some were simply amazed while other curious netizens posed all sorts of questions
Burmese python is one of the five largest species of snakes in the world and is found majorly in jungles and grassy marsh of Southeast Asia. As per National Geographic, Burmese pythons are are capable of reaching 23 feet or more in length and weighing up to 200 pounds.
They are also excellent swimmers, and can stay submerged for up to 30 minutes before surfacing for air. Burmese pythons survive primarily on small mammals and birds.