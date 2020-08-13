Giving a fiery twist to the old-fashioned and conventional one-knee-down proposal, a professional stuntman lit himself on fire while asking his girlfriend to marry him! Yes, recently, a professional stuntman Riky Ash surprised his girlfriend as he popped the question while literally being on fire. Also Read - UK Man Lights Hundreds Of Candles To Propose To Girlfriend, Accidentally Burns Down His House

52-year-old Riky got the help of his friends to douse him in lighter fluid before he met his girlfriend and they then proceeded to light him on fire when he got down on one knee. With his back and legs covered in flames, Riky asked Katrina Dobson, a COVID-19-fighting nurse to marry him.

Initially, stunned and speechless by the stunt, the 48-year-old eventually regained her composure and said yes.

“I couldn’t see anything more impressive than proposing on fire,” Ash, told SWNS about the daring display of love.

Watch the video:

Talk about a hunk of burning love! 🔥 Professional stuntman Riky Ash popped the question while aflame, during a decoy photoshoot set up to surprise his girlfriend, Katrina Dobson, a COVID-19-fighting nurse https://t.co/M6gzeQY3wv pic.twitter.com/PtbTfO67xx — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2020

”When he was set on fire, I saw he had his hand in his pocket. I thought ‘what are you doing’, get your hand out of your pocket, and all of a sudden he just took out this ring. He lives and breathes his job, so it was the perfect proposal,” girlfriend Katrina.

The couple began dating in March after connecting online, and sparks have flown ever since.

The UK-based stunt pro has been a part of various TV ads, television programs, and films, alongside A-listers including Richard Burton and Johnny Depp.