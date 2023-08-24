Home

Viral Video: Burqa-Clad Woman Fights With Husband Publicly After He Gives Her Talaq

When the husband's friend tried to intervene, the woman gave him back by saying, "Tu chup re. Hum apne shohar se baat kar rahe hai (Shut up. I am speaking to my husband)."

Woman Fights With Husband Publicly After He Gives Her Talaq. | Photo: Twitter @gharkalesh

Jehanabad: A bizarre public fight between a husband and his wife has surfaced from Bihar. The incident involves a burqa-clad woman who was allegedly given a triple talaq by her husband, who had returned from abroad. The woman started arguing and questioned how he could do so after leaving her behind in the country while he flew abroad within a year of their marriage. As per the undated video’s caption, the incident occurred in the Jehanabad area. In the video, the woman is seen attempting to prevent her husband from escaping on a bike shortly after ending their relationship. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle named @UtkarshSingh with the caption, “High-Voltage drama b/w Husband and Wife on Middle of the Road in Bihar over the husband who returned from abroad after four years refused to keep his wife at home.”

Here’s What The Wife Says In The Viral Video

“I won’t let you go. Have you forgotten what you did to me for 11 months)” the burqa clad woman can be heard saying in the video while trying to hold back her husband. She pulls him back from a bike and holds him tightly while dealing with the scenario.

The furious woman replied to her husband’s friend who tried to intervene and stated, “Tu chup re. Hum apne shohar se baat kar rahe hai (Shut up. I am speaking to my husband).” Questioning her husband over the chaos, she asks him in an angry and upset tone, “Why is he coming between us, have I married him?”

Watch The Video Here

Man returns from abroad 4 years after marriage, gives talaq to wife

The Free Press Journal reported citing local reports that the woman protested within the community, drawing a large crowd and the attention of police officials. It was discovered that the village council would address the issue. It was mentioned that the man had given her a talaq (divorce) and no longer wanted to continue the relationship. Upon learning of his return to the country, she left her maternal home and went to her in-law’s residence, where she faced rejection from the residents. Local media sources reported that the husband requested her to leave the premises, subsequently locking the door and leaving her outside for an extended period.

The Accused Man Has Been Identified

Danish, the man in question, entered into matrimony with Shahbaz Zareen in 2019. After eleven months of marriage, he ventured abroad, only returning this year. Shahbaz Zareen shared, “In January, my husband called me and asked me to come home once he returns to India… Now, all this public drama has compromised the respect of the daughter-in-law. Only Allah knows their intentions behind subjecting me to this.”

