New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, famous business tycoon Anand Mahindra took a trip down his memory line to share a fond memory of from 1975 about his ‘steel bangle’. Mahindra who is an avid social media user took to the microblogging site Twitter on Saturday to share his special Diwali story. Also Read - Diwali 2020 in Ayodhya, Delhi, Amritsar: People Offer Prayers at Golden Temple, Jhandewalan Mandir And Hanuman Garhi - See Pics

He tweeted two pictures, one of a beautifully-lit Golden Temple and other of his hand wearing a ‘Kada’ and captioned it with, “In 1975 I took a semester off from college in the U.S & hitchhiked/took ST buses around India. On Diwali I arrived in Amritsar. I bought a Kada & had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then..Back in the US, my friends called it my ‘steel bangle.” Also Read - Scorpio On The Roof: Bihar Man's Rooftop Water Tank Impresses Anand Mahindra

In 1975 I took a semester off from college in the U.S & hitchhiked/took ST buses around India.On Diwali I arrived in Amritsar. I bought a Kada & had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then..Back in the US, my friends called it my ‘steel bangle.’ pic.twitter.com/tFdftZuGHd Also Read - Anand Mahindra on Three Life Lessons to Learn From MS Dhoni's Cricket Career — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2020

His tweet has received much love and hundreds of comments from netizens as many even shared their ‘kada’ story in the thread. It has garnered over 25 K likes and around 950 retweets.

Let’s have a look at how Twitterati reacted to the business tycoon’s Diwali story:

Have my “bangle of steel” since last 17 years and never separated it except for few MRI’s. I’m 26 and it has been my protector and direct blessings from Babaji! pic.twitter.com/RMwNyKbx2C — Ruby (@Ruby94641399) November 14, 2020

Anand Sir, ‘steel bangle’😄 has all the experience you have had tangible or intangible it becomes a part of your soul❤️blessings from Golden Temple similarly my soul❤️ frm Maa🙏 Dakhineshwar Temple wearing it for ages🙏❤️😄 pic.twitter.com/PzJjupAz7V — Jhimli Das (@DasJhimli) November 14, 2020

Sir this Steel & your Faith in it… has made your Empire and Decisions Hard enough which can’t be Shaken by anyone…. And your Personal & Social Life Shining and Blooming like ⭐✨… Happy Deepawali 🪔🪔🪔 — Inderjit Singh Marwah (@InderjitMarwah) November 14, 2020