New Delhi: As the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues, people have been forced to do almost all kinds of work and activities from their home. Be it attending classes, seminars, events, office meetings and projects or shopping for your daily needs, almost everything is being done online these days. On one hand, these restrictions in movement have acted as a boon as it meant less chance of contracting the virus, but this has also become a bane with the amount of time one has started spending in front of the monitor screen.

And, among those who have realised this fact, is Business tycoon Ananda Mahindra, who is an avid social media user. The industrialist took to the microblogging site Twitter on Saturday to share a meme that defined the new life after COVID-19 out break and described it as a ‘nightmare’. He also wrote that seeing the meme, it made him, jump out of his chair and vow to the monitor and limit the time he spends in a chair in front of a screen every day.

“What a nightmare. Not a future I’m ready to accept,” Mahindra wrote. The image Mahindra tweeted depicts professionals from different fields of work but he the thing that made the industrialist ‘jump out of his chair’ is the excessive screen time near the monitor.

What a nightmare. Not a future I’m ready to accept. When I saw this meme I jumped out of my chair & vowed to monitor & limit the time I spend in a chair in front of a screen every day… pic.twitter.com/HI0biamJ09 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 5, 2020

Mahindra’s tweet have received hundreds of comments and over 7K likes as people wrote how they could relate to the post, while some talked about those who don’t have the opportunity to work from home. Let’s have a look at a few reactions:

Good one bro. Need of the hour. I have been through it so sharing. One needs to walk around 15minutes every hour, away from screen to stay healthy. — Namita Bhargava (@Namitaangelite) December 5, 2020

The goal is finding #balance between screen-based and non-screen activities. Rebuild your screen habits from scratch adding back in the ones you think are important or beneficial while leaving out the ones that aren’t. pic.twitter.com/lHBmVTdf53 — Switty (@Switty2020) December 5, 2020

This is truly serious. More so for the kids, that now have to attend VC and are not playing/ interacting with other kids. Childhood bonds are always special & they stay with us for whole life. What if the kids now don’t get to experience that ? — Abhishek Sachdeva, CA⚡️ (@TheRealSachdeva) December 5, 2020

Privileged few has this opportunity. Many of us are frontlines with pay cuts — shivaprakashs (@drshivprakashs) December 5, 2020

Very true sir, life is becoming hell cause of work from home.

No personal life.

For sales peoples, day time tour and market visit and in morning evening long VC on teams, zoo. Please suggest how to cope up. Personal life is total spoiled.. — Rohit Kumar (@rohit21u) December 6, 2020

Chronic back problems and health conditions related to lack of movement is probably less than a decade away for the masses. Super scary how we are gradually inching towards this…utterly unaware! — Mrinalini Me (@INAMINISILU) December 6, 2020