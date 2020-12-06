New Delhi: As the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues, people have been forced to do almost all kinds of work and activities from their home. Be it attending classes, seminars, events, office meetings and projects or shopping for your daily needs, almost everything is being done online these days. On one hand, these restrictions in movement have acted as a boon as it meant less chance of contracting the virus, but this has also become a bane with the amount of time one has started spending in front of the monitor screen.
And, among those who have realised this fact, is Business tycoon Ananda Mahindra, who is an avid social media user. The industrialist took to the microblogging site Twitter on Saturday to share a meme that defined the new life after COVID-19 out break and described it as a ‘nightmare’. He also wrote that seeing the meme, it made him, jump out of his chair and vow to the monitor and limit the time he spends in a chair in front of a screen every day.
“What a nightmare. Not a future I’m ready to accept,” Mahindra wrote. The image Mahindra tweeted depicts professionals from different fields of work but he the thing that made the industrialist ‘jump out of his chair’ is the excessive screen time near the monitor.
Mahindra’s tweet have received hundreds of comments and over 7K likes as people wrote how they could relate to the post, while some talked about those who don’t have the opportunity to work from home. Let’s have a look at a few reactions: