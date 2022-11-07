Businessman Dies While Reading Newspaper at Clinic in Rajasthan’s Barmer; CCTV Clip Goes Viral | WATCH

In the video, Madani can be seen reading a newspaper, before suddenly falling on the ground. The front desk staff can be seen running towards him. The doctors at the clinic also tried to help him and took him to Nahata Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a businessman in Rajasthan collapsed and died while reading a newspaper at a dental clinic in Rajasthan’s Barmer. His final moments were captured on CCTV and the clip has been doing rounds on social media. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Kumar Madani. He had visited a dentist after complaining of toothache but collapsed before meeting the doctor at the clinic. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

“I won’t be able to say anything without first speaking to Mr Madani’s family. I was told that he sufered an attack and the staff too him to the hospital in a taxi,” said clinc’s owner Dr Kapil Jain.

SIMILAR INCIDENTS REPORTED RECENTLY

Such unfortunate incidents have been reported from all across the country, in the past few days. Earlier last month.

In October, a gym trainer died of a heart attack while sitting on a chair in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. During Navratri, a 21-year-old youth collapsed while dancing to Garba tunes in Gujarat’s Anand district. In September, a dance artist died after he suddenly fell while dancing during an event in Jammu. He was identified as 20-year-old Yogesh Gupta, dressed as Goddess Parvati, was performing at the Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah, when he suddenly collapsed and fell on the stage. Prior to that, a 48-year-old man died while dancing at a a birthday party in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased identified as Prabhat Kumar used to work as Assistant Technical in Bareilly Indian Veterinary Research Lab (IVRI).