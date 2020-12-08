Bengaluru: Nothing can be more embarrassing than this! A teenager in Karnataka got the shock of her life when she discovered that her father is having an extra-marital affair, thanks to the contents of the mobile phone, which he lent to her for online classes. Also Read - Karnataka Government in Process to Bring Laws Against Love Jihad, Cow Slaughter: Deputy CM

The incident took place in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district in the state in October when the man gave his phone to his daughter for class 12 online classes. Turns out that the teenage girl chanced upon some intimate videos of her father with his alleged lover when she was using the mobile phone for her class, Times of India reported. Also Read - Karnataka Observes Bandh Called by Pro-Kannada Organisations Today, Many Activists Detained

After the startling discovery, the girl told her mother about it, who approached police and women organisations seeking action against the husband. Shocked and saddened by the affair, the woman has sought separation whereas her husband wants to stay in the union with his wife. Also Read - Bengaluru News: Suburban Train Services to Resume in City From December 7 on These Routes | Details Here

Meanwhile, police and voluntary organisations have been trying to resolve the dispute in the family, but in vain.

As demanded by the wife, cops say the man can’t be prosecuted for adultery since it has been decriminalised. “We will have to probe whether the man has shot the video with the consent of the woman and whether he had forwarded them to other devices,” said a police officer.

Notably, the couple has been married for 18 years and has two kids aged 15 and 17.