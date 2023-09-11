Best Breads In The World From The Indian Cuisine

Home

Butter Garlic Naan, Roti, Amritsari Kulcha And Paratha Among World’s Top Breads

Food and travel guide, Taste Atlas has released a list of 50 best breads in the world. Five Indian breads including roti and Paratha have made it to the list.

Naan, Roti, Amritsari Kulcha Termed 'Best Breads'.

Bread is one such food item that is found in every kitchen across the globe. Having said that, every culture enjoys its own version of bread. As a matter of fact, in India alone, we find a vast variety of bread ranging from the simple roti to stuffed naans, to Kulchas and Parathas. Keeping this in mind, the food and travel guide, Taste Atlas has released an exciting list of the ’50 best breads in the world’. Not one, but five types of Indian breads have bagged a spot on the list of top 50 breads from around the world.

One of our favourites, Butter Garlic Naan, managed to grab the third spot on the list. For the unversed, this butter garlic naan was previously featured in the Taste Atlas’ list of the 50 best flatbreads in the world. It was given the second spot on the list. This type of bread is usually enjoyed with dishes such as Paneer Butter Masala, Mushroom Masala, and Dal Makhani, to name a few.

Not just the Butter Garlic Naan, but plain naan was also part of the list at the 8th position. It was also awarded the 4th spot in Taste Atlas’ list of the 50 best flatbreads in the world.

Next on the list was Amritsari Kulcha that grabbed the 26th position on the list, followed by our beloved Roti at the 27th spot, and Paratha at the 29th number. Both Roti and Paratha happen to be a crucial part of our staple Indian diet and go with a large number of dishes.

In the meantime, the list was topped by Roti Canai, a popular dish from Malaysia. Colombia bread Pan De Bono and Nan E Barbari from Iran bagged the second and fourth positions respectively. Pan De Yuca from South America and Focaccia Di Recco Col Formaggio of Italy stood proud in fifth and sixth spots. French Baguette and Italy’s Piadina Romagnola are in seventh and ninth positions in the list. On the 10th number is Tarte Flambee. Meanwhile, other breads from various countries on the list include Talo, Nan-e Shirmal, Lavash, Somun, Chipa, and Mekica.

