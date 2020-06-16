New Delhi: In a rather surprising move, Chinese internet company Bytedance has announced that it will shut down its popular Vigo Video app and Vigo Lite in India by October this year. Also Read - 'Want to Experience Feeling of Death': Karnataka Youth Records Suicide on TikTok After Drinking Pesticide

The announcement was made via a note uploaded on the Vigo Video’s website, which was first spotted by news outlet Entrackr. The company did not give any specific reason for the shutdown, and said that wants to “focus energy and resources on other businesses”.

“We want to thank you for the time you’ve spent with Vigo. It’s you who made us who we are today. We regret to inform you that we’ll discontinue our service after 31st October 2020,” said the app in a notification to its users.

However, the company has asked its users to download TikTok and export their videos there.

The message further reads, ”Until then, users and creators are being given time to manage the transition. Users can export their content on to TikTok and continue with their creativity with a seamless experience on India’s leading short video sharing platform, giving them vast exposure and interactivity with a larger user base.”

Not just India, the app has been already discontinued in Brazil and the Middle East.

A TechCrunch report says that the app is shutting down as it didn’t enjoy the same success as TikTok, which currently dominates the Indian market.

Similar to Tiktok, the Vigo Video app also lets users create and share 15-second videos on the platform and is currently available on Android and iOS. However, TikTok has over 200 million users in India while TokTok has only about 4 million monthly active users.