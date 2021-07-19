New Delhi: Over the weekend, several people across India took to Twitter to call for a boycott of Cadbury products, claiming that the company uses gelatin in some of their products. A screenshot from a website went viral on social media that says that if a product contains gelatine as an ingredient, that means it was derived from beef.Also Read - How Far Will You Go For Love? This Beautiful Cadbury Silk Ad Will Leave You Smiling Ear to Ear | Watch

“Is this true @CadburyUK? If yes, Cadbury deserves to be sued for forcing Hindus to consume halaal certified beef products. Our ancestors & Gurus sacrificed their lives but didn’t accept eating beef. But post “independence” rulers have allowed our Dharma to be violated with impunity,” a netizen tweeted. Soon after, hundreds of tweets went viral in no time, calling for a boycott of the British company.

However, Cadbury Dairy Milk in a tweet, issued the clarification saying that the products of Mondelez/Cadbury sold and manufactured in India are 100 percent vegetarian and the viral screenshot is not related to the Indian products of Cadbury. They also mentioned that the green dot on the wrappers signifies that the product is vegetarian.

Responding to the tweet, Cadbury wrote, ”Hi Madhu, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that.”

Hi Madhu, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that. -1/n — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) July 18, 2021

In another tweet, the company urged users to verify facts before sharing them on social media, as such ‘negative posts’ give a bad name to their brand.

”As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further.”

As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further. -2/3 — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) July 18, 2021

Many users also pointed that the screenshot being shared of Cadbury Australia website and in India the brand uses the green symbol to show that is a vegetarian product.