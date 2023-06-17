Home

California Restaurant Creates A Hit Father’s Day Pizza With The Help Of ChatGPT

ChatGPT helped this restaurant owner design the perfect Father's Day pizza. | Photo: Unsplash

OpenAI’s generative AI-based viral sensation – ChatGPT, has been an enormous success since its launch. It is utilised by millions of people worldwide for various purposes, but none as unique as this. In a surprising turn of events, a restaurant owner in California asked ChatGPT to craft the perfect Father’s Day pizza, which turned out to be a great hit among his customers.

According to The Mercury News, Tony & Alba’s Pizza & Pasta, a food outlet in California’s San Jose, employed OpenAI’s ChatGPT to design their special Father’s Day pizza. The report reveals that the restaurant’s co-owner, Al Vallorz, always tries to bring innovative ideas to the table in order to keep his customers engaged and returning for more.

The Father’s Day Pizza

With Father’s Day fast approaching, Vallorz found himself without a dedicated pizza for the month of June. Seeking assistance, he asked ChatGPT to “Design a Father’s Day pizza.” Within minutes, ChatGPT presented a recipe for the perfect Father’s Day pizza, featuring simple yet enticing ingredients such as pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sliced sausage links, bacon, Memphis barbecue sauce, red onions, and cilantro.

The popular chatbot skillfully sidestepped numerous controversies in its response. It cleverly steered clear of contentious topics like pineapple as a pizza topping, and it deftly avoided getting caught up in the age-old thin-crust versus thick-crust debate by simply referring to the crust in the recipe as ‘pizza crust’.

Tony & Alba’s Pizza & Pasta introduced the newly designed ChatGPT-inspired pizza on May 25, making it available for purchase throughout June. The mouthwatering dish has been dubbed the ‘Futuristic Pizza’ but the majority of the customers loved to call it the ‘AI Pizza’.

The Popularity

The dish has garnered significant popularity among the restaurant’s younger customers, who are intrigued by its connection to Artificial Intelligence and have repeatedly ordered it. At the same time, elderlies appreciate the pizza for its exceptional taste and flavour.

The AI Pizza has received the enthusiastic approval of the restaurant’s 84-year-old founder, Alba Salciccia, who praised it as being ‘excellent’.

