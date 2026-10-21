Calm under pressure: Selfless delivery agent calmly puts out kitchen fire, restores faith in humanity | Watch viral video

A delivery agent's calm and swift response in extinguishing a kitchen fire has won praise online after a video of the heroics went viral.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/calm-under-pressure-selfless-delivery-agent-calmly-puts-out-kitchen-fire-restores-faith-in-humanity-watch-viral-video-8537835/ Copy

Selfless delivery agent calmly puts out kitchen fire, restores faith in humanity- Video screengrab (Insta: dr.shivangi_joshi)

In a world where we often judge people by their jobs, a heartwarming story is winning hearts online. A routine parcel delivery turned into a life-saving moment when a sudden kitchen fire broke out. Without thinking twice about his own safety, a selfless delivery agent rushed inside to help control the flames. This bravery reminded everyone that humanity is still alive, proving that heroism doesn’t depend on a profession, it comes straight from the heart.

In the video shared on social media, the homeowner emotionally recalls the panic of not knowing how to handle the sudden fire. Just at that moment, the delivery person arrived. Instead of dropping the parcel and leaving, he courageously stepped into the kitchen, stayed calm, and helped put out the fire, preventing a major accident.

“Kal raat ek delivery person mere ghar parcel dene aaya tha. Usse nahi pata tha ki uski ek delivery meri zindagi ki sabse emotional memories mein se ek ban jayegi. Jab mere kitchen mein aag lagi, mujhe kuj samajh nhi aya ke kaise usko control krna hai … he just came in and usne bina soche meri help ki aur mujhe yaad dilaya ki insaaniyat aaj bhi zinda hai”, Dr Shivangi Joshi said.

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shivangi Joshi | Emotional Resilience Architect (@dr.shivangi_joshi)

“We sometimes judge people by their appearance, profession and work but the reality is your profession doesn’t define the courage and humanity you have for others…. Treating humans as human ….. he literally became my saviour and I genuinely appreciate his selflessness. Agar aap yeh padh rahe ho, bhai, thank you. Dil se” she added.

The video highlights how we usually see delivery workers as just people completing orders, but this real-life hero delivered hope when it was needed the most. The heartfelt message ends with a simple yet powerful “thank you” from the bottom of the heart, inspiring thousands of people online to respect and value humanity in everyone.

By stepping in without hesitation, the delivery agent didn’t just extinguish a dangerous fire, he delivered comfort and hope when it was needed most. His selfless action has inspired thousands on social media, proving that true heroism isn’t defined by a title or profession, but by the kindness and courage we choose to show one another.