Camel Sees Snow For The First Time, Shares Happiness With Friends. Viral Video Here

Viral Video: One such video that has gone viral on the internet depicts a camel's reaction to seeing snow for the first time in its life.

Camel Seeing Snow For The First Time.(Photo Credit: Instagram/ranchogrande_ojai)

Viral Video: It is truly said that the first snow is like the first love. Watching animal videos can lift anybody’s mood. One such video that has gone viral on the internet depicts a camel’s reaction to seeing snow for the first time in its life. Rancho Grande, a farm and animal sanctuary for hundreds of animals, shared the viral video on Instagram.

In the short clip, we come to know that Albert (the camel), sees snow for the first time in his life. The camel becomes agitated and begins to jump. Soon Albert then shares his joy with his companions — a herd of goats. The animal shows the goats all of his favourite spots as the video progresses. According to the video’s voiceover, the animal is a snow camel.

WATCH CAMEL WITNESSING SNOW FOR THE FIRST TIME

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rancho Grande (@ranchogrande_ojai)

“We posted this on TikTok. It seemed to make everyone very happy, which is what Albert sets out to do, so we wanted to share it with the Instagram community as well! Thanks for all the support!”, reads the caption alongside the video. Till now, the video has received over 7000 likes and several comments. “This was a great start to my day. Albert is adorable!,” commented an Instagram user.

“Albert made me smile! To see his joy is priceless ❤️,” wrote another user. “Oh Albert!!!! Your excitement gives us such job. We want to come visit you again!!! But until then, enjoy the snow!🐪💙❄️,” expressed the third user. A fourth person added, “If nobody has told you this yet, this deserves to be the theme of a children’s book! So fun! “Everyone’s gonna want a pet camel now,” another Instagram user added.