Camel selfie viral video: Viral videos of animals doing goofy and funny things are loved by everyone on social media. However, one video featuring a camel has both amused and shocked people on the internet. In the video, a woman who is keen to take a selfie with the camel, receives the shock of her life as the animal bites and chews off her hair. Also Read - Man Steals Rare & Highly Valuable Baby Camel As Gift for Girlfriend's Birthday, Lands in Jail

The video which was first shared on TikTok, shows a woman getting too close to the camel with the intention of taking a selfie. Well, she won’t be able to forget what happened next! It’s not clear whether the animal mistook her blonde hair for food or whether the camel was angry with her for taking a selfie. Whatsoever, the camel then rips off her hair with one bite and starts chewing it, to the shock of the woman!

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with people being both amused and shocked at the animal’s reaction. We sincerely hope that the woman is not injured.

Recently, another similar video had surfaced online. In the viral video, the woman can be seen taking selfies in the middle of what looks like a village road, while a goat is tied with a rope at some distance. And, while the woman is making a selfie video with various facial expressions and pouting, the goat can be seen moving back and forth. And, suddenly it comes chasing towards the woman from behind and attacks her with its head.

Has something similar happened to you?