New Delhi: During the second New Zealand-Pakistan T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, an image of two planets in one frame, captured by a cameraman has taken over the internet. During the 10th over of the New Zealand’ innings, the cameraman managed to get hold of the Jupiter and Saturn, in the skyline. Also Read - Kerala Man, Who Was Seen Decorating Former President Abdul Kalam's Statue With Flowers, Murdered

The image was tweeted by the team of FlashScore Cricket Commentators with the caption, “Jupiter and Saturn can be seen from Seddon Park, but the stars/planets don’t appear to be aligning for Pakistan today.” It soon went viral after New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in the match. Also Read - All is Fair in Love? Newlywed Bride Elopes From In-Laws' House with Lover Who Visited Her as Brother

In the match, Pakistan chose to bat first but the decision backfired after Opener Tim Seifert carried his bat for 84 in an unbroken 129-run partnership with Kane Williamson to steer New Zealand to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Let’s see how Twitterati reacted to the viral image:

Seifert has played well tonight but the highlight for me has been seeing the rings of Saturn 🪐 next to Jupiter. We forget how amazing those Outdoor Broadcast cameras are til you see something like that or the zoom in on the craters of the moon 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5qScwVxW6q — Peter McGlashan (@PeterMcGlashan) December 20, 2020

Pretty sure those dots next to Jupiter are some of its moons too – great shot considering it was just 2 dots in the sky to the naked eye — D_Tease23 (@IndoorsZebra) December 20, 2020

In the middle of a thrilling cricket match between #NewZealand and #Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton, a wonderous image of the #Jupiter and #Saturn conjunction was captured by the cameraman. pic.twitter.com/J1A18hEXDm — WALDO 🇮🇳 (@iabhishektyagi) December 20, 2020

Notably, for the first time in over 400 years, Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky on Monday (December 21). The reunion of Jupiter and Saturn is known as the ‘Great Conjunction’. This celestial conjunction of the planets will be seen in India on Monday between 6.30-7.30 pm. The conjunction also coincides with the longest day (December 21) in the year as the sun reaches a point where it appears to shine farthest to the south of the equator over the Tropic of Capricorn, marking the start of the winter solstice.