Residents Of THIS California Town Own Airplanes More Than Cars And They Use Them To Travel To Work

The residential airpark or fly-in communities like Cameron Airpark are privately owned, not allowed for outsiders to use the property without permission, and allowed only if owners invite them.

New Delhi: It is always very catchy to see streets full of garages and cars but have you ever seen streets that are filled with airplanes and hangars? Well, you be excited to know that there is a village where everyone owns their own plane and they use their lavish personal airplanes to travel for work and business. Cameron airpark is a town in California where everyone has airplanes.

This way of life dates back to the time after World War II when many airfields were left unchanged and the aviation authority stepped in to develop them into residential air-parks for retired military pilots.

After a steady increase in the numbers of pilots and the development of the town, this 1963 constructed residential area currently consists of 124 houses with everyone owning airplanes and hangars. Roads are paved as wide as 100 feet wide, to allow the airplanes to be land right in front of the residents’ homes and allow access to airports.

The Cameron Airpark, a residential airpark in California, has become a known airpark for many people by the TikTok video uploaded on the internet by the user @thesoulfamily. We can not show the video since TikTok is banned in India but we have a YouTube video by Nickson and Associates giving details about the Cameron Airpark.

Following Cameron Park is another wild aviator land housing planes as vintage as the 1940s. Spruce Creek in Florida boasts around 650 aircrafts which include everything from private jets to historic aircrafts.

Popularly recognized as a residential airpark or a fly-in community, Spruce Creek consists of about 5,000 inhabitants, 1,300 homes and 700 hangars that enjoy an exceptional life in this amazingly classified village centered on a private airfield.

Many airparks like Cameron Airpark are there in the United States; in number, you can see 426 residential airparks. It is also estimated that there are 52 airparks in Florida, 50 airparks in Washington, 28 in California, and 23 in Oregon.

