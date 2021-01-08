While doctors are still debating the effectiveness of cow milk, urine and its derivatives for curing diseases, India’s Cow Commission has said that psoriasis, skin disorders, eczema, arthritis, inflammation and leprosy, can be treated by consuming Panchgavya products. Notably, these suggestions are part of the ‘reference material’ for the first cow science promotion exam, which will be held online on February 25 throughout the country, The Print reported. Also Read - New Initiative: Lucknow to Make Flower Pots From Cow Dung Obtained From Animal Shelter

A few days back, the commission, also known as Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, had announced in a press conference that it will conduct an online exam in February to boost mass awareness about indigenous bovines. Also Read - Psoriasis: All You Need to Know About This Chronic Skin Disease

“We are starting “Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Examination” at the national level from February 25, 2021. Cow is full of science that needs to be explored. It plays an important role in 5 trillion economies of the country,” RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said during a press conference. Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, Punjab NGO Makes Diyas and Idols With Cow Dung

The reference material for the exam which runs into 54 pages, talks about how cow urine acts as an antidote for phlegm, abdominal diseases, eye diseases, bladder diseases, lumbar, respiratory diseases, inflammation, and liver diseases, among others.

A section of the study material accessed by The Print reads, ”Panchgavya taken daily by an individual can keep a person healthy and hearty. Dreaded diseases like psoriasis, any skin disorders, eczema, split wound heal very fast upon consumption of PanchGavya.” The document also highlights the medicinal value of Indian cows’ milk, stressing that it increases “brain power” and “enhances immunity”.

About the Cow Science exam:

Students of primary, secondary and college levels and general public can take part in the ‘Kamdhenu Gau-Vignyan Prachar-Prasar Examination’ without any fee.

Kathiria said there will be objective-type questions, and the syllabus will be recommended on the website of the RKA. The exam results will be declared immediately and certificates will be given to all. Detailing the contents of the exam, he said that the exam will comprise 100 multi-choice questions in Hindi, English and 12 regional languages, with four categories.