Cairo: A massive container ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal–halting traffic in one of the world’s busiest waterways–is still stuck there, with no sign that it’s moving any time soon. The ship, called the Ever Given, became horizontally wedged in the waterway following heavy winds on Wednesday. As a result, the container has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created what is being referred to as the world’s largest shipping jam. Also Read - Here's Your Daily Dose of Cuteness! This Viral Video of Adorable Baby Goats Galloping and Playing is Too Hard to Miss

Notably, the Suez Canal links the Mediterranean with the Red Sea and shipping lanes to Asia, making it one of the most important waterways in the world. As concerted efforts to dislodge the container ship is still underway, people on social media are wondering how to solve this complex issue. Giving it a funny twist, a Twitter page called ‘Humor And Animals’ on Thursday shared a video of a dog, who seems wickedly good at digging an irrigation trench and guiding the water. The 59-second video shows the dog excitedly digging the water channel, tipped as solution to the Suez canal crisis.

Watch the video here:

the irrigation dog is back at it again 😂 pic.twitter.com/UoqEI90Elt — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 24, 2021

Needless to say, the video is going viral, and people have been hilariously commenting how irrigation dogs are quite resourceful, while some said how the intelligent dog should be sent to the Suez canal.

A few users informed that the canine is actually an Australian cattle dog–an energetic, hardworking and loyal breed–bred to perform demanding tasks. See a few comments:

What I want to know is why didn't we use this pupper at the Suez Canal yesterday? — Sudheesh Nair (@sudheenair) March 25, 2021

He would be an asset to digging the perfect trench — goat_77 (@Chris30178845) March 25, 2021

This DOGGO is a champion ditch digger! — EvilPenguinB$B (@Evilpenguinbob) March 24, 2021

It’s official The Australian sheep dog is the best — Ecosutra – Film @ Link (@Ecosutra) March 25, 2021

Australian working dogs could solve most of the world's problems and still get the sheep in before tea. — Jack Aubrey 🐙 Captn of the 12th ship (@JackAubrey) March 25, 2021

Because sometimes we all need to see something positive, light and wonderful. Here’s a dog, being a clever dog. https://t.co/JJbQqOF9cY — Queen Babs ♿️💟🧶 (@queen_babs) March 25, 2021

SEND HIM TO THE SUEZ CANAL STAT https://t.co/8rBRccA7rK — Kendric Tonn (@kendrictonn) March 25, 2021

Such a good boy! https://t.co/Ywi319Rgr1 — Bernadette Allegedly (@BernadetteRants) March 25, 2021

The enormous cargo carrier is more than 1,300 feet long, about 193 feet wide and weighs more than 200,000 tons. Meanwhile, Egyptian officials and have resumed work Thursday morning to free the vessel after halting for the night. The massive disruption comes at a time when oil prices were already volatile. According to CBC, about a million barrels of oil pass through the canal on a normal day, and the backlog of delayed deliveries is already causing the price of oil to spike.

(Disclaimer: The video is just intended for humour purposes and not meant to be taken seriously)