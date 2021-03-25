Cairo: A massive container ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal–halting traffic in one of the world’s busiest waterways–is still stuck there, with no sign that it’s moving any time soon. The ship, called the Ever Given, became horizontally wedged in the waterway following heavy winds on Wednesday. As a result, the container has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created what is being referred to as the world’s largest shipping jam. Also Read - Here's Your Daily Dose of Cuteness! This Viral Video of Adorable Baby Goats Galloping and Playing is Too Hard to Miss
Notably, the Suez Canal links the Mediterranean with the Red Sea and shipping lanes to Asia, making it one of the most important waterways in the world. As concerted efforts to dislodge the container ship is still underway, people on social media are wondering how to solve this complex issue. Giving it a funny twist, a Twitter page called ‘Humor And Animals’ on Thursday shared a video of a dog, who seems wickedly good at digging an irrigation trench and guiding the water. The 59-second video shows the dog excitedly digging the water channel, tipped as solution to the Suez canal crisis.
Watch the video here:
Needless to say, the video is going viral, and people have been hilariously commenting how irrigation dogs are quite resourceful, while some said how the intelligent dog should be sent to the Suez canal.
A few users informed that the canine is actually an Australian cattle dog–an energetic, hardworking and loyal breed–bred to perform demanding tasks. See a few comments:
The enormous cargo carrier is more than 1,300 feet long, about 193 feet wide and weighs more than 200,000 tons. Meanwhile, Egyptian officials and have resumed work Thursday morning to free the vessel after halting for the night. The massive disruption comes at a time when oil prices were already volatile. According to CBC, about a million barrels of oil pass through the canal on a normal day, and the backlog of delayed deliveries is already causing the price of oil to spike.
(Disclaimer: The video is just intended for humour purposes and not meant to be taken seriously)