Can you believe it? Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Salyers from the US who married identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers have gotten pregnant at the same time too!

On Friday, the couples posted a ‘Baywatch’-themed Instagram announcement. The post’s caption read, “Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all!”

”Our children will not only be cousins but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can’t wait to meet them and for them to meet each other!”, the post further read.

The news comes almost exactly two years after the couples tied the knot in a joint ceremony at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Their wedding was featured on the TLC show ‘Our Twinsane Wedding’ which helped them gain immense popularity.

Both couples have long embraced their twin identities. The couples live under the same roof and are often spotted wearing matching outfits.

In the TLC documentary Twinsane Wedding, the couples had admitted they were looking to get pregnant at the same time.

“We want to have twins, and we want them to be born on the same day… We’ll be raising our families together as well. That’s something we’re all on the same page about too,” Jeremy had said in the interview.