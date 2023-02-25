Home

Can You Count How Many Images And Characters Are There In This Viral Video? Watch And Try

With the launch of smart devices like phones, watches, pens, and data recorders, art has turned a new leaf.

Viral Video: We have a rich and extensive history of civilizations across different epochs and every civilization has contributed to the evolution of humans and their cognitive skills. Right from ancient times to the pre-medieval period leading up to the present times, people have devised different methods to express themselves, their feelings, emotions, thought processes, and a lot more. For this purpose, they used different art forms like painting, sculpting, writing and literature, designing, music, and theater.

Painting is one of the most popular and widespread art forms. We have some of the most famous painters and their equally renowned paintings like Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci, The Starry Night, by Vincent van Gogh, and Les Demoiselles d’Avignon by Pablo Picasso.

The regular way to paint is by using colours and paint brushes with which an artist creates an image on a canvas. But with new technology and inventions, this art form has also been updated. For instance, the use of an electronic pen or a digital pen is in the vogue and is only getting more popular.

With the launch of smart devices like phones, watches, pens, and data recorders, art has turned a new leaf. Now we have numerous applications, also called apps that have made everyday work a lot easier for us. There are apps that are specifically designed to solve complex problems.

One of the apps that are making waves and creating a buzz around is the Infinity Zoom App which is used to draw digital images that are very much like numerous concentric circles that just go on and on.

The viral video that is being shared shows an image created by using the Infinity Zoom App.

The video is shared on Twitter by @NextSkillslevel with the caption, “Jesse Martin’s Infinate drawing.” The video has been viewed more than 12 lakh times in a span of a few hours.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Jesse Martin’s Infinate drawing pic.twitter.com/iPzmyz8aG7 — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) February 24, 2023

The Infinity Zoom App enables the user to create an image that has multiple layers or an image inside an image and it just goes on and on. This is also called “image manipulation” which uses GHIMP; GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP). It is a free and open-source raster graphics editor used for image manipulation (retouching) and image editing, free-form drawing, transcoding between different image file formats, and more specialized tasks.

It is absolutely different from conventional or “analogue” image editing which involves adjusting images and can be done on digital photographs, traditional photo-chemical photographs, or illustrations. This takes us back to the traditional analog image editing known as photo retouching.

