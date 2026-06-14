Can you live in Gurugram on a 27,000 monthly budget? This 25-year-old woman’s budget sparks discussion online | Viral

Kangana Rai used Instagram to offer a glimpse into her monthly spending habits in Gurugram. Her budget breakdown quickly attracted attention, with many users asking questions about managing living costs.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/can-you-live-in-gurugram-on-a-27000-monthly-budget-this-25-year-old-womans-budget-sparks-discussion-online-viral-video-8446534/ Copy

A 25-year-old has been going viral on social media for sharing her budget of living in Gurugram. Image Credit: journalsbykangana_/Instagram

Do you live in Gurugram and feel like you cannot save any money? A 25-year-old woman has drawn attention online after detailing how she covers rent, food, transportation and other expenses within a monthly budget of about Rs 27,000.

Kangana Rai has caught the internet’s attention with a viral Instagram video explaining how she manages her monthly expenses on roughly Rs 27,000. Many social media users were surprised by how carefully she budgets her money while living in one of India’s most expensive cities.

What did the video reveal?

Through an Instagram video, Kangana Rai broke down her monthly spending and provided followers with a realistic insight into her everyday budget and financial planning.

“Some months I’m responsible. Some months Swiggy wins. Trying to save, spend, survive & still enjoy life. This is what my monthly budget actually looks like,” the video was captioned.

The biggest expense in Kangana’s monthly budget is rent. She revealed that she lives in a 1RK flat and pays Rs 13,000 every month. While her utility bills are generally low, they increase during hotter months. “My electricity bill comes to about Rs 1,000, sometimes Rs 1,200-1,300 because the heat in Gurgaon is quite intense,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Rai (@journalsbykangana_)

Travel expenses account for around Rs 3,500 of her monthly budget. She relies mainly on bike taxis for her daily commute and keeps an Uber One subscription, for which she pays about Rs 150 each month.

Kangana’s monthly expenses also include connectivity and entertainment costs. She spends around Rs 700 on her broadband connection, while streaming and music subscriptions add another Rs 700 to her budget.

Food is another area where Kangana keeps a close watch on spending. She subscribes to a tiffin service for lunch and dinner, which costs her Rs 3,300 per month, while breakfast staples such as milk and muesli add roughly Rs 700 to her budget. Being lactose intolerant adds a small extra expense, with milk costing her around Rs 25 to Rs 26 a day.

Kangana’s grocery bill stays modest because most of her meals come from a tiffin service. She allocates about Rs 2,000 a month for dining out, snacks and incidental expenses, while toiletries and self-care essentials cost her around Rs 1,000.

Kangana said any surplus from her monthly budget is directed towards savings or loan repayments. She also admitted that limited earnings make it difficult to consistently contribute to both. “I don’t make enough to manage both smoothly every month,” she said.

Internet reactions

The post sparked widespread interest online, with viewers commending her disciplined approach to budgeting and inquiring about the budget-friendly apartment and tiffin service she uses.

One of the comments stated, “That’s just too amazing… love the way you manage your expenses.” Meanwhile another wrote, “Yo go girl. Definitely a good video.”

A third user wrote, “I and genuinely interested to know about the location you are living in because 1RK with this price is very good. Let me know if you can.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Hey can I know in which sec you have got this 1rk …. As I am hunting since last 2-3 months for a flat in Gurgaon.”