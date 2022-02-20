An optical illusion is being circulated on social media that has left netizens scratching their heads. Many netizens said that they see different numbers. While some users said they could see all the numbers, others couldn’t see all of them and were left staring at their screens for a long time.Also Read - How Many Horses Can You Find in This Viral Optical Illusion? Most People Only See 5

This optical illusion that is going viral on Twitter shows numbers hidden in a black and white swirl that makes you dizzy. It was tweeted by the user ‘Benonwine’ with the following caption: “Do you see a number? If so, what number?” The tweet has received over 2,100 likes and 1,000 retweets. Also Read - Can You Spot the Curved Line in This Viral Optical Illusion?

DO you see a number? If so, what number? pic.twitter.com/wUK0HBXQZF — Benonwine (@benonwine) February 16, 2022

People wrote their different answers in the replies. The most common answer was three digits – 528. Many Twitter users could also see 5 numbers – 45283. However, the actual answer is 7 digits – 3452839. Here are some of the comments:

