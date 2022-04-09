Viral News: An optical illusion is being circulated on the internet that has left netizens scratching their heads. Many netizens said they couldn’t find the hidden bird in the puzzle and were left staring at their screens for a long time. They said they had to see to answer to know (provided below).Also Read - This Viral Optical Illusion Reveals Your Biggest Strength. What Do You See?

This optical illusion that is going viral shows a big pile of mangoes that are red and green in colour. Somewhere in the middle of all the mangoes, a parrot is camouflaging as he is of the same colours. The eye of the parrot is also hidden as all the mangoes have a black spot on top for its leaves. The bird truly is a perfect match and size for hiding in between the mangoes.

If you weren't able to find the parrot in the picture above, the following picture reveals the answer to the puzzle. You can see the parrot circled in the upper left corner of the photo.