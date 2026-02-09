Home

Can you use Zepto to catch a flight? This amazing idea goes viral in no time!

Sometimes, a trustworthy person is more important than an alarm clock. This time, it wasn't a person, but the instant commerce app Zepto. A midnight order, a delivery partner, and a wise decision made the story the most interesting on social media.

Zepto delivery partner: Have you ever thought that a small order placed at midnight could save someone’s morning flight? The city was asleep, the clock struck three, and there was a sense of unease at home. The phone was off, time was slipping away, and a decision needed to be made. Then, an idea came to mind that not only resolved the situation but also gave Zepto a role beyond just an alarm clock. This is where the story begins, which today is spreading both smiles and surprise on social media.

Midnight Trouble, and Zepto’s Magic

In a viral post on LinkedIn, investment banker Rishabh Agarwal recounted how Zepto saved his sister’s flight. Her sister had a 6 a.m. flight and needed to wake up at 3 a.m., but fate had other plans. At 3:15 a.m., she received a call from her mother…the phone was off, and her sister didn’t answer. So, either go 40 minutes away or use your brain. Rishabh chose the other option…a Zepto order.

Not Just Delivery, An Emergency Check

He further explained that the order was placed at 3:20 pm, and the entire situation was explained to the delivery partner, Vikas Bhai. He immediately agreed to help. He stayed on the call for 10 minutes and delivered the order at 3:30 pm. The door opened, and the sister woke up and caught the flight on time.

Zepto Team Reacts with Humor

Top Zepto executives also reacted to this post. One said, “We used to sell alarms, now we’ve become alarms ourselves.” Some praised Vikas Bhai, while others called it the best example of real-life reliability. Today, in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, quick commerce services are becoming synonymous with trust, not just convenience. This story shows how technology is integrating with human needs.

