In a landmark decision, the Canadian government has now allowed people with terminal cancer to legally consume psychedelic mushrooms as part of their end-of-life care. Many studies have shown that patients showed a reduction in anxiety and depression after they used psilocybin. Also Read - Mystery Salmonella Outbreak That Infected More Than 400 People in The US is Linked to Red Onions

This week, Canada’s Minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, granted four people the right to use psilocybin therapy to treat end-of-life distress. All of the four patients who received the new exemptions have been diagnosed with untreatable cancer. Also Read - People in US & Canada Are Receiving 'Mystery Seeds' From China, Is it Another Chinese Conspiracy or a 'Brushing Scam'?

The move comes 100 days after the four terminally ill Canadians had made the request to the government. Also Read - 43% Indians Suffering from Depression as Covid-19, Lockdown & Job Loss Takes a Toll on Mental Health, Says Study

While making the request, one of the patients, Thomas Hartle who has stage four colon cancer, said in a video pleading with the government “there isn’t anything available that can treat existential dread”, adding that the hallucinogenic would help ease his anxieties.

Laurie Brooks, another one of the four terminally ill patients, who expressed her gratitude for the approval, told CNN, “The acknowledgement of the pain and anxiety that I have been suffering from means a lot to me, and I am feeling quite emotional today as a result. I hope this is just the beginning and that soon all Canadians will be able to access psilocybin, for therapeutic use, to help with the pain they are experiencing.”

The monumental decision marks the first publicly-known case of people being granted to consume mushrooms since the compound became illegal in the country in 1974. Some U.S. cities have also decriminalized possession of mushrooms.