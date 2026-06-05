‘Canada has become an Indian colony’: Toronto streets overrun by viral dance video, triggering massive backlash on social media | WATCH

A viral video of a cultural event in Toronto has ignited an online debate regarding immigration and multiculturalism.

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'Canada has become an Indian colony': Toronto streets overrun by viral dance video, triggering massive backlash on social media | WATCH | Image: X

Viral Toronto Dance Video Sparked Backlash: A viral video capturing hundreds of people dancing at an Indian cultural event in Toronto has ignited a fierce global debate online. The footage highlights growing tensions surrounding immigration and integration within Western nations. The clip features large crowds enjoying traditional music, food stalls, and energetic dance performances in a public space. However, the joyful celebration quickly became a battleground on social media after a user shared the video with a controversial caption.

‘Canada has become an Indian colony’: Toronto streets overrun by viral dance video, triggering massive backlash on social media | WATCH

Internet is currently buzzing with a viral video featuring hundreds of people grooving at an Indian cultural event in Toronto, igniting a fierce global debate online. The clip highlights raising concerns over immigration and integration within Western nations. In the viral video, a large crowd can be seen grooving, enjoying traditional music and food stalls in public spaces. However, it ignited an online debate after a user shared the video with a controversial caption.

Watch The Video Here

Canada has turned into an Indian colony!!!! Canadians are now a minority in Toronto and the flood of immigrants is larger than ever before. We cannot let this happen to us. Wake up!!!! pic.twitter.com/TIxnzuLeS7 — Știrile Rezistenței (@RomaniaMare1918) June 2, 2026



The viral post alleged that Canada is turning into an Indian colony, with thousands of Indians coming into the country every year. It claimed that local people are becoming a minority in their own country due to a flood of immigrants.

“Canada has turned into an Indian colony… We cannot let this happen to us,” the caption read.

The Post Sparked A Heated Online Debate Over Immigration

The post quickly sparked a heated online debate, attracting thousands of divided reactions. Critics raised questions about why immigrants continue their homeland traditions abroad instead of adopting local customs. Other users even demanded the banning of such celebrations.

However, several netizens came forward to defend the diaspora, arguing that the criticism reflected anti-immigrant sentiment. They also highlighted the double standards of the critics in targeting hard-working communities.

Netizens said that Canada has been built by immigrants who contributed to developing the country by paying taxes and addressing labour shortages. Others argued that it was a simple celebration and questioned critics as to why anyone would object to a peaceful celebration.

The debate shows how economic pressures and changing demographics are fuelling social tensions. It also highlighted a backlash against minority communities abroad despite Canada’s multicultural values.